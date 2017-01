Walters: Trump Orders Send Vermont Officials Scrambling

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Gov. Phil Scott swearing the oath of office

click to enlarge File photo

T.J. Donovan

Vermont’s top officials reacted strongly to Republican President Donald Trump’s executive orders that affect immigrants and refugees, including banning entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.Republican Governor Phil Scott spent part of the weekend in “a series of meetings,” according to his spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley, “and will be detailing specific actions” on Monday.In a statement released earlier Sunday, Scott praised Vermont’s immigrant heritage, from the Europeans of the 19th and 20th centuries to “the Somali, Vietnamese, Bosnian and Bhutanese families” of more recent vintage.“I’m going to do everything I can to protect the rights of all Vermonters and the human rights of all people,” Scott said. “That includes standing up to executive orders from Washington that cross legal, ethical and moral lines that have distinguished America from the rest of the world for generations.” No specifics were offered as to what kind of action Scott might take or how he would stand up to executive orders he considers beyond the pale.Scott is scheduled to speak at noon Monday at the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. Syrian refugee families have begun settling in Rutland; that program’s future is in doubt, thanks to a Trump order indefinitely barring Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. Scott’s office says his speech will “reaffirm his support for Vermont’s immigrant and refugee residents, including the Syrian families who recently made Rutland their home.”Democratic Attorney General T.J. Donovan joined 15 Democratic AG’s from other states, plus the District of Columbia, in promising “to use all of the tools of our offices” to fight an order they called “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.” They also expressed confidence that the order “will ultimately be struck down by the courts.”A Donovan staffer said the AG was traveling Sunday evening and would not be available for comment until sometime Monday.There is room for state officials to take action, according to Jay Diaz, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont. He cited three key steps.“The governor could prevent the transfer of information from Vermont databases on any immigrants,” said Diaz. “He can prevent the sharing of certain information about Vermont residents who are immigrants; he can prevent the holding of people in Department of Corrections custody whose holding was requested by federal authorities on civil immigration violations.”Diaz is a member of Donovan’s newly created task force on issues related to immigrants and the law. The panel has barely begun its work, but Diaz identified some areas to explore.“We want to look at the issues of information sharing, immigrant privacy, and detainers,” he said. “However, the AG can also immediately adopt the state’s model fair and impartial policing policy, which the AG’s office has not done yet.”On Friday, Vermont’s three members of Congress issued a harshly-worded statement deploring the Trump order, which they derided as a victory for “fear ... over compassion and common sense.” Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) along with Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) noted that immigrants and refugees “have enriched America and contribute immeasurably to our state.”The joint statement concluded, “If our state of Vermont, and in particular cities like Burlington, Winooski and Rutland want to open their arms to refugees and asylum seekers, President Trump should not stand in their way.”Tom Sullivan, president of the University of Vermont, issued a statement Sunday saying the university’s Office of International Education has been “providing guidance and support” to international students, scholars and employees. It's unclear what Trump's order means for student visas and green card holders from the banned countries.Sullivan added that the OIE is advising members of the UVM community who are affected by the Trump ban to refrain from travel outside the U.S. for 90 days, since they might be barred from returning. He added that the university is “carefully monitoring the situation” with an eye toward protecting “the well-being of all of our students, faculty and staff.”