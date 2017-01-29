Walters: Trump Orders Send Vermont Officials Scrambling

Showing 1-1 of 1
SchMan: Looking at the photos of the refugee rallies around the country and the photos from the inauguration, it…
Ernie Hotchkiss: The grandmother of Jared Kushner (Senior Advisor to Trump and his son-in-law, and husband of Ivanka Trump) was…
Roy: I don't like Republicans and I'm certainly no fan of Governor Scott but something has to be done…
stubborncuss: And when the Republicans as usual renew their same old charge against teachers, against public education, it means…
knowyourassumptions:
"Or the good ole boy network that denied Hatch-Davis the election."
Please explain your evidence for this…