Off Message

Monday, January 30, 2017

Burlington / Elections / Town Meeting Day Burlington Candidates File for Town Meeting Day Elections

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 8:19 PM

click to enlarge Burlington City Hall
  • Burlington City Hall
Eight candidates will compete for four Burlington City Council seats on Town Meeting Day, according to the Burlington city clerk's office.

The candidates filed their petitions before the 5 p.m. deadline Monday. The election is on March 7.

Two candidates have stepped up to run against South District Democrat Joan Shannon: Progressive Charles Simpson, a retired professor, and independent Abdullah Sall.

Outgoing Burlington Progressive Party chair Charles Winkleman will run in the East District against Democrat Richard Deane, chair of the Burlington Business Association and a political newcomer. The winner will succeed Selene Colburn, a Prog who won a seat in the state legislature in November.

Independent Genese Grill is looking to unseat council president Jane Knodell, a Progressive, in the Central District.

North District councilor Dave Hartnett will run as a Democrat in an uncontested race. Hartnett, who is currently an independent, accepted the Democratic nomination at the party's caucus in mid-January.

Five candidates have filed to run for four seats on the Burlington school commission: Ryan McClaren in the Central District;  incumbent Mark Barlow and challenger Helen Hossley in the North District; Jeff Wick in the South District; and incumbent Kathy Olwell in the East District.

Katie Jickling

