Alicia Freese
Gov. Phil Scott addresses business leaders Monday in Rutland
Gov. Phil Scott and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) on Monday called President Donald Trump's executive order halting refugee resettlement and banning immigration from seven Muslim nations unconstitutional.
The bipartisan condemnations came during separate events in different parts of the state. Scott, a Republican, addressed the presidential action Monday afternoon while addressing business leaders at Rutland's Southside Steakhouse.
“I think this infringes upon our constitutional rights,” Scott said in response to reporters' questions.
Trump’s executive order, issued last Friday, halted the resettlement of 25 Syrian families in Rutland. Two families relocated to the city in the week before the order was issued.
Speaking earlier that day at the Community Health Centers of Burlington, Welch said he also viewed Trump's action as unconstitutional.
"But I'm not here as a lawyer. I'm here as a Vermonter," Welch continued. "I'm here as somebody who wants us not to have a constitutional requirement that guides our behavior, but to have a human consideration to guide our behavior."
Paul Heintz
ACLU-Vermont executive director James Lyall and Congressman Peter Welch on Monday in Burlington
Asked Monday whether Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) felt the same, spokesman David Carle said, "He agrees with the federal judges who have reviewed the executive order that there is a substantial likelihood that it’s unconstitutional."
A spokesman for Vermont's third congressional delegate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), did not respond to a request for comment.
In Burlington, Welch argued that Trump's executive order was "essentially a ban on Muslims coming."
Asked the same question in Rutland, Scott equivocated.
“I’m opposed to it regardless of whether it’s because they’re Muslim or it’s because they’re from those countries," he said. "It doesn’t really matter.”
The governor pledged to “do anything we can to help those who are affected.” He did not immediately elaborate on how exactly his administration planned to respond.
Asked whether he would stand firm, even if the Trump administration tried to withhold federal funding, Scott said, “We would challenge that."
