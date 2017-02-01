Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Have You Moved Into or Away From Vermont Recently? Why?

Posted By and on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:51 PM

Help us report an upcoming story! We're looking for stories from people who have moved to or left the Green Mountain State in recent years. What made you leave the state? What brought you here?

Tell us your thoughts with the form below, or get in touch with molly@sevendaysvt.com.

Vermont Migration

