Friday, February 3, 2017

Law Enforcement / U.S. Politics Vermont U.S. Attorney Eric Miller Resigns From Post

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Attorney Eric Miller speaking at a podium - FILE: MARK DAVIS
  • FIle: Mark Davis
  • U.S. Attorney Eric Miller speaking at a podium
This post will be updated.

Vermont's United States attorney, Eric Miller, has resigned from the post effective February 10, his office announced in a news release Friday morning.

Miller was a holdover from former president Barack Obama's tenure and was likely to be replaced by President Donald Trump. The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Miller in 2015 after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) recommended him for the position.

"Serving as Vermont's United States Attorney has been the highest honor of my career, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by President Obama, Senator Leahy and the people of Vermont," Miller said in a statement.

The statement notes Miller's dedication to civil rights and protections of immigrants and refugees — perhaps a not-so-subtle jab at his current boss's executive order barring refugees from entering the country. The statement even quotes former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, who Trump fired on Monday after she publicly defied his order.

"Although much of our most important work involves prosecuting people who break the law, we are not just the Department of Prosecutions, or even the Department of Public Safety. We are the Department of Justice," Miller said, of the "core mission" of the office as Yates described it to him.

In a statement about the announcement, Leahy said Miller "has demonstrated exceptional leadership in tackling our state’s most serious challenges."

"His ability and his energy in bringing together federal, state and local agencies in Vermont to address the heroin and opioid epidemic have yielded impressive results," Leahy said. "He is a man of absolute integrity, and his commitment to uphold civil rights has been another hallmark of his time in office."

Among Miller's allies in the community is Islam Hassan, the imam at the Islamic Society of Vermont in Colchester.

Miller has not yet decided on his next job. A replacement has yet to be named.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.

