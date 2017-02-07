Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Business / Statehouse Senate Panel Nixes Scott's Labor/Commerce Merger Plan

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle and Commerce Secretary Mike Schirling (seated, head of table) - TERRI HALLENBECK
  • TERRI HALLENBECK
  • Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle and Commerce Secretary Mike Schirling (seated, head of table)
A Vermont Senate committee voted 4-1 on Tuesday against Gov. Phil Scott’s plan to merge the Agency of Commerce with the Department of Labor.

For Scott, it served as the second legislative defeat of his proposed changes to state government in a week. But this time, lawmakers were quick to argue that they agree with parts of the governor’s plan — just not all the details.

Last week, another Senate committee and the full House voted to nix Scott's plan to delay school budget votes while freezing spending plans at this year’s levels. Scott’s proposal served as the cornerstone of his budget address.

On Tuesday, the Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee voted down Scott’s executive order to fold Commerce and Labor into a new Agency of Economic Opportunity. Critics said it would be a mistake to put the agency that promotes business in charge of regulating labor laws.

“We think the original proposal won’t work,” said Sen. Kevin Mullin (R-Rutland), chair of the committee. “Everybody shared the same concern that there should be a firewall … The promoter of business should not be the regulator of business.”

Scott’s executive order, though, spurred lawmakers to discuss consolidating under one department the various workforce training programs that are now housed in several agencies, an issue that had been debated for years.

“We all agree that we must do this,” said Sen. Becca Balint (D-Windham), a committee member.

By Tuesday morning, the Scott administration conceded that the merger plan wasn’t going to survive. Commerce Secretary Mike Schirling and Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle offered the Senate committee a revised proposal.

Under the revision, nine workforce development programs would shift from Labor to Commerce, which would be newly named the Agency of Economic Opportunity. The 87 employees who oversee the programs would move to the new agency.

Labor would remain a separate department that still oversees unemployment insurance, workers’ compensation and wage issues. Tramway safety would shift from Labor to Public Safety, as it would have under Scott’s executive order.

Kurrle said the revised plan came after the Scott administration heard complaints about the merger. Mullin said his committee would consider the details of the proposal in the coming days and weeks.

Scott’s choice to make the proposal through executive order gives lawmakers less flexibility because the orders can’t be altered, said Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe (D/P-Chittenden).

“It will appear to be a major clash of opinion, when in fact there’s common ground,” Ashe said of the committee’s vote. “The governor has very much succeeded in solidifying the Senate.”

Disclosure: Tim Ashe is the domestic partner of Seven Days publisher and coeditor Paula Routly. Find our conflict-of-interest policy here: sevendaysvt.com/disclosure.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Terri Hallenbeck

Terri Hallenbeck
Bio:
 Terri Hallenbeck is a Seven Days staff writer covering politics, the Legislature and state issues.
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation