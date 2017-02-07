Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Election 2014 / Fair Game Extra
Opinion
Walters: Donovan Offers to Settle Corren Case

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge Dean Corren delivers a concession speech on election night in November 2014. - FILE: MATTHEW THORSEN
  • File: Matthew Thorsen
  • Dean Corren delivers a concession speech on election night in November 2014.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan says he has made an "incredibly reasonable offer" to settle a long-running campaign finance case against Dean Corren, the 2014 Progressive/Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. Corren's attorney, however, is not prepared to accept.

Corren qualified to fund his 2014 campaign through Vermont's public financing system, which imposes strict limits on any outside help for a participating candidate.  At one point during the campaign, Corren asked the Vermont Democratic Party to send an email blast supporting his candidacy.  After Corren's defeat, then-AG Bill Sorrell filed a civil complaint against Corren, alleging that the email constituted impermissible outside support.

Sorrell estimated the email's value at $255, but he sought a total of $72,000 in fines and restitution from Corren. The case was still open when Sorrell left office in January. When Donovan became AG, he launched a review of the matter and made the settlement offer "a couple of weeks ago," he says. Citing ongoing talks, Donovan would not disclose any details.

Corren's attorney, John Franco, is not in a settling mood.

The hangup is a separate federal lawsuit filed by Corren, the Vermont Progressive Party and four other Progressive politicians, alleging that Vermont's public financing law is unconstitutional in multiple respects. According to Franco, Donovan's settlement offer is a package: Take the deal and drop the federal case.

"The [federal] suit was precipitated by the threat to prosecute Dean Corren," Franco says. "Unless these issues are resolved, public financing is dead." In Franco's view, the threat of prosecution for the tiniest offense would deter future candidates from using the system.

"Any future attorney general could make the arguments that Bill Sorrell made, so we need federal court relief," he concludes.

Donovan acknowledges the tie between the two cases.

"We are seeking a global resolution," he says. "We want to hit the reset button."

Asked about Franco's contention that such a resolution would leave intact a flawed public financing system, Donovan replied, "That's what we have a legislature for."

The AG says negotiations are ongoing and that he is "optimistic" about a settlement. "I don't want to send Dean Corren to the poor house," he says.

Donovan declined comment on whether Corren is still under threat of the $72,000 sought by Sorrell. The legislature amended the public financing law in 2015, eliminating the possibility of such a hefty penalty, but opinions vary on whether it retroactively applies to Corren.

No matter what, Corren has paid a heavy price. Franco estimates his client's legal bills at $30,000.

The other plaintiffs in the federal case are Marge Power, Steve Hingtgen, Richard Kemp and Progressive/Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckeman. All four have been Progressive candidates for lieutenant governor.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

John Walters

John Walters
Bio:
 John Walters is the political columnist for Seven Days. He is a longtime journalist and spent many years as a news anchor and host for public radio stations in Michigan and New Hampshire. He’s the author of Roads Less Traveled: Visionary New England Lives, published by Plaidswede Press.
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation