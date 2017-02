click to enlarge Mark Davis

The Winooski branch of the YMCA is closing after 10 years of operation, the nonprofit announced Wednesday morning.The Greater Burlington YMCA said it could no longer sustain annual losses generated by the Winooski facility, located in the O’Brien Community Center. It will close on June 30 when its lease expires.“This is not a decision that we reached easily,” Greater Burlington YMCA president and CEO Kyle Dodson said. “Several youth and community activities introduced at the Winooski Y did not gain the intended traction. While the Winooski Y has functioned as a fitness center, the facility was never able to attract the number of members necessary to make that operation self-sustaining. Year in and year out, the Winooski Y has lost tens ofthousands of dollars.”Winooski Y members will be allowed to use the Burlington facility. Dodson said the YMCA opened the Winooski branch with the intention of partnering with other agencies in the O’Brien center to support local families.“Unfortunately, the larger vision of the many organizations involved was never fully realized,” Dodson said.

