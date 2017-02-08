Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Burlington / Development Financially Struggling Winooski YMCA to Close in June

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge The Winooski branch of the YMCA - MARK DAVIS
  • Mark Davis
  • The Winooski branch of the YMCA
The Winooski branch of the YMCA is closing after 10 years of operation, the nonprofit announced Wednesday morning.

The Greater Burlington YMCA said it could no longer sustain annual losses generated by the Winooski facility, located in the O’Brien Community Center. It will close on June 30 when its lease expires.

“This is not a decision that we reached easily,” Greater Burlington YMCA president and CEO Kyle Dodson said. “Several youth and community activities introduced at the Winooski Y did not gain the intended traction. While the Winooski Y has functioned as a fitness center, the facility was never able to attract the number of members necessary to make that operation self-sustaining. Year in and year out, the Winooski Y has lost tens of
thousands of dollars.”

Winooski Y members will be allowed to use the Burlington facility.

Dodson said the YMCA opened the Winooski branch with the intention of partnering with other agencies in the O’Brien center to support local families.

“Unfortunately, the larger vision of the many organizations involved was never fully realized,” Dodson said.

The organization plans to build a new home in the former Ethan Allen Club on College Street in Burlington.

Read Dodson’s full announcement here:

Kyle Dodson Letter by SevenDaysVermont on Scribd


Mark Davis

Mark Davis
 Mark Davis is a Seven Days staff writer.
