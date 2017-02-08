Showing 1-1 of 1
Gus Steves: I really appreciate your writing on most issues, but you go way off the rails whenever you talk…
Catherine Cadden: In a world where no one is murdered for the color of their skin and racism does not…
Anna Shipman: Refugees are not illegal immigrants. They are escaping horrific wars and terrorists. They can be great assets to…
Mike Rozzi: Did not graduate from SB (Rice) but my children are in the SB system. Our mini metro 7/8…
Charles Hafter:
Pixchic: Sorry, the founders of our country try were PATRIOTS not Rebels. Hence, the New England Patriots.
The…