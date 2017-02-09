Walters: Black Lives Matter Seeks Visibility

Damian: Does this per patient amount include referrals and reimbursement to specialists?
TruthBeKnown: It was an insult to Winooski when Pam Mackenzie took her place in the YMCA organization, having been…
ezduzit: To the P.C. People who want it changed ; It's what is in your heart and your head…
Chris in S. Burlington: Walters has a point. Bernie Sanders did not have the time to meet with even one constituent losing…
Chris in S. Burlington: Art Woolf's column in the Burlington Free Press is the best explanation yet of why it's necessary to…