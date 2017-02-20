Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, February 20, 2017

Burlington / Education / Town Meeting Day Two Candidates Vie for Burlington School Board Seat

Posted By on Mon, Feb 20, 2017 at 6:28 PM

click to enlarge Helen Hossley - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Helen Hossley
 Expect two new faces on the Burlington School Board — and possibly three — after the March 7 election.

Two newcomers, Jeff Wick and Ryan McLaren, are stepping up without opposition to fill seats in the South and Central districts, respectively.

Incumbents Miriam Stoll and Brian Cina previously held those seats and are not running for reelection. 
town-meeting-day.png


In the only race for a slot on the 12-member board, incumbent Mark Barlow faces a challenge from Helen Hossley in the North District, which encompasses the area commonly known as Burlington's New North End. Her goal is to strengthen city schools.

"Burlington's such a wonderful city and I think we deserve the absolute best schools that we can afford," Hossley said in an interview with Seven Days. "And  I don’t think the board has done a particularly good job at that.”

Barlow, meanwhile, is eager for a second term on the board.

In his first term, Barlow pushed unsuccessfully for the legislature to change the state education funding system in a way that would make the formula work better for Burlington.

Specifically, Barlow testified in support of a proposal that would have allowed Burlington to resume using a portion of local payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) funds for local schools. The Vermont Education Agency prohibited this use of PILOT dollars, which are contributions from tax-exempt property owners, beginning in fiscal year 2016.
click to enlarge Mark Barlow - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Mark Barlow
Although Barlow's lobbying efforts were unsuccessful, he says that if reelected, he would continue to weigh in on state policy that affects education.    

"We really need to be doing legislative advocacy," said Barlow, a 54-year-old small business owner.

He sees himself as a collaborative influence on the board.

"I tend to be sort of pragmatic and not ideological about decisions," Barlow said. "I try to look at them sort of in a 360-degree way. I try to do what's best for the community.”

Hossley, 54, is a school board watchdog. She has filed at least three public records requests with the district in the last year seeking information about personnel contracts and school finances.

Transparency and communication would be her hallmarks if elected, Hossley said. She would not just expect residents to rely on "canned responses from the board chair," Hossley said.

"I would absolutely be an advocate for basically keeping in communication with my constituents," Hossley said.

She lives on Ethan Allen Parkway and works as the education director for the Vermont Association of Realtors. Hossley earned a bachelor’s degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1984.

Her two daughters, now in college, attended city schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 2015 and 2016.

Barlow lives on Holly Lane. As a youngster, he attended the same schools his children now attend in the North End — Hunt Middle School and Burlington High School. Barlow graduated from BHS in 1980 and the University of Vermont in 1986.

At the polls March 7, voters will face a proposed $85.5 million budget that would increase property taxes about 5.25 percent. They will also be asked to decide on a $19 million school improvement bond.

Hossley said she's unsure how she'll vote on the two questions. School officials are not providing enough detailed financial accounting on the budget, she said, and the school bond does not go far enough on needed repairs.

"Until we really understand where all the money is being spent and have transparency, it's hard to have a conversation about what we can afford, because we don’t know where the money is going,” Hossley said.

Barlow said he will vote yes on the budget and the bond. But Barlow said he would not want the school district to return to the double-digit tax increases that were sent to voters between 2010 and 2015.

"I think we have to consider affordability when we consider our budgets in Burlington," Barlow said.

One other seat on the board is up — but with only one candidate. That's incumbent Kathy Olwell, who wants to keep the East District seat she filled last fall after board member Kyle Dodson stepped down. He resigned to focus on his new job as CEO and president of the Greater Burlington YMCA.  

Olwell is a recently retired social worker who served a stint on the board from 1995-1997. Her grown children attended Burlington public schools. She lives on North Prospect Street.

Wick is an attorney with two children in the Burlington public school system. He's pushed to restore and maintain advanced math opportunities for students. He lives in the South End.

McLaren is an outreach representative in Congressman Peter Welch's (D-Vt.) Burlington office. He lives on North Avenue, and coaches boys lacrosse at Burlington High School. He previously served as an AmeriCorps VISTA member in Burlington public schools.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Molly Walsh

Molly Walsh
Bio:
 Molly Walsh is a Seven Days staff writer.

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation