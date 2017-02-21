click to enlarge
Updated at 12:33 p.m.
Oliver Parini
Abdullah Sall
Abdullah Sall, a former legal assistant in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office, plans to file an employment discrimination lawsuit against his former boss, newly appointed State’s Attorney Sarah George, his lawyer told Seven Days
on Tuesday. The lawyer, John Franco, alleges that Sall faced “disparate treatment” in the office because he is a Muslim immigrant from Liberia.
In an interview with Seven Days
earlier this month, George confirmed that she had let Sall go, but she declined to elaborate on her reasoning. Reached again Tuesday, she said she “cannot comment on specifics” of what she called “a personnel matter.”
“I would say that any time an employer has to make a decision, it’s guided by performance, the needs of the office and the law,” she said. “And I followed those principles when making my decision.”
Sall is currently running for the South District seat on the Burlington City Council. The independent is facing off against longtime incumbent Democratic Councilor Joan Shannon and Progressive challenger Charles Simpson.
According to Franco, Sall had been working as an administrative assistant in the office since June 2016. He was recruited to the position by then-state’s attorney T.J. Donovan, who subsequently won election as attorney general. Roughly a week after Gov. Phil Scott appointed George to fill Donovan’s position last month, she fired Sall, Franco said.
“He was summoned into a meeting with her … and was told, without any warning, that he was being terminated because of too many mistakes; people didn’t understand him because of his accent; and he didn’t understand people who spoke to him,” Franco alleged.
According to the attorney, Sall had not previously been informed that his job performance was poor. He had completed his six-month probationary period last December.
“He’s African. He’s from Liberia. He’s Muslim,” Franco said. “The fact of the matter was he was subject to different treatment than other people in the office who did not share those qualities.”
According to Franco, he spent three weeks working to get Sall reinstated to the job but was unsuccessful. Before Sall can file suit in federal district court, he must file a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Franco said he plans to initiate that process soon.
Paul Heintz contributed reporting.