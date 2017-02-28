When JaniTech took over the janitorial responsibilities at Burlington International Airport at midnight on New Year's Eve, it had an inauspicious start. Fifteen minutes after the crew arrived for its first night of work, there was a crisis. The hose from one of the auto-scrubber machines — used to clean the floors — tore after being driven through the first few doorways. The team performed MacGyver-style repairs to have it in service until replacement parts could arrive. "The second machine came in very handy," recalls Alex Blum, vice president of operations.