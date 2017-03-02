Walters: Welch, Sanders call for Sessions to resign

Showing 1-1 of 1
Rex Butt: Roy, you've shared a good deal of anger and dismissiveness here. FYI, the trans community has not "insinuated"…
Roy: Well thanks for the suggestion but I'll pass. I'd just as soon go clean out some sewer pipes…
ArtBell: In light of the Tump administration taking possible aim to obliterate a chunk of the states budget, this…
Dusti Parker: I suggest you attend the meeting a voice your concerns, however, I will voice my concerns along with…
Roy: Ummm, I'd be where I am today because the lesbian and gay community was pretty fierce well before…