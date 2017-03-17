 ICE Arrests Two More Immigration Advocates in Burlington | Off Message
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Friday, March 17, 2017

Burlington / Law Enforcement / Immigration ICE Arrests Two More Immigration Advocates in Burlington

Posted By on Fri, Mar 17, 2017 at 8:37 PM

click to enlarge Enrique Balcazar - FILE: PAUL HEINTZ
  • file: paul heintz
  • Enrique Balcazar
Immigration officials arrested two more undocumented Migrant Justice advocates Friday afternoon, according to a Migrant Justice spokesman.

Enrique Balcazar, 23, and a female passenger were arrested and detained by undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a traffic stop on Shelburne Road in Burlington, said Will Lambek, a  spokesman for the Vermont-based human rights organization.

Migrant Justice members arrived on the scene to see both Balcazar and his passenger, whom Lambek declined to identify, being loaded into an ICE van. Neither had a criminal record, according to Lambek. ICE officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident marks the third ICE arrest in three days. On Wednesday, 23-year-old Cesar Alex Carrillo was detained on his way to a Burlington courthouse to respond to a misdemeanor DUI charge. The charge was later dismissed, though Carrillo was not present at the hearing.

In response to the latest arrest, Migrant Justice organized a protest outside an ICE office in St. Albans. More than 50 people picketed at the building Friday evening, Lambek said.

Balcazar came to the U.S. from Tabasco, Mexico, with his parents six years ago to work on a Vermont dairy farm. Now, he works as a community organizer and spokesman for farm workers around the state. Lambek said Balcazar consulted with Attorney General T.J. Donovan on immigration issues and helped craft a document called the "Guidance to Vermont cities and towns regarding immigration enforcement," which the AG released ahead of Town Meeting Day.

Lambek decried the arrest as retaliation for Balcazar's activism. In September, when activist Miguel Alcudia was arrested, immigration agents allegedly put out a warning for Balcazar. "They said, 'Enrique's going to be next. Tell him to watch out,'" Lambek recalled. "It was a clear threat."

"We wholeheartedly denounce this escalation of immigration enforcement," Lambek added. "It's an attack against an entire community and an entire state."

Katie Jickling

Katie Jickling
 Katie Jickling is a Seven Days staff writer.

