Walters: The Leahy-Gorsuch Two-Step

Showing 1-1 of 1
AnnieWells: All Bernie cares about is Bernie. Just because he isn't orange, doesn't make him any better than Trump…
AnnieWells: Sounds smart.
Donna Boutin: Leahy Sanders and Welch are all breaking the law..as well as the illegals..and unlike what Donovan said..they are…
stickinthemud: Can we somehow get every person on the waiting list into a treatment center, or a clinic? These…
Doug Hoffer: Mr. DeFrancis - You are mistaken. I said nothing about unemployment. I was referring to the labor force…