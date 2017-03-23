 Judge: McAllister Can Withdraw Plea in Sexual Assault Case | Off Message
Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Law Enforcement Judge: McAllister Can Withdraw Plea in Sexual Assault Case

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge Norm McAllister, right, is shown with his former attorney Brooks McArthur in court. - FILE: TERRI HALLENBECK
  • File: TERRI HALLENBECK
  • Norm McAllister, right, is shown with his former attorney Brooks McArthur in court.
A Vermont Superior Court judge approved former state senator Norm McAllister’s request to withdraw from a plea agreement in his sexual assault case.

The decision, issued Thursday morning by Judge Martin Maley in St. Albans, means McAllister will stand trial on two misdemeanor counts of prohibited acts and one felony charge of sexual assault.

The former Franklin County legislator could face up to life in prison if convicted of the sexual assault charge.

McAllister agreed to plead no contest in January to amended charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of prohibited acts. He could have served up to seven years under the agreement. The agreement came together on the eve of trial, after a full day of jury selection.

In the following days, McAllister fired his legal team. His new attorney, Bob Katims, filed a motion to withdraw the plea. McAllister, during a February hearing on the motion to withdraw, alleged that his previous attorneys, Brooks McArthur and David Williams, “browbeat” him into taking the deal.

“There was no doubt in my mind that this was in his best interest,” McArthur said on the stand, of the state’s “strong” evidence during a February 24 hearing. He described a tape of a telephone conversation between McAllister and his alleged victim as “devastating.”

Maley found the testimony of McAllister’s former counsel “credible,” but the judge’s 10-page ruling concludes that McAllister showed “a fair and just cause for the withdrawal of his plea.”

“The matter will be scheduled on the next available pretrial and jury draw,” Maley wrote in his order.

Katims said Thursday he was pleased with the decision but had not yet discussed it with his client. The attorney declined to discuss evidence or trial strategy but said he remained confident the court could find a jury that would fairly decide the case, despite its high publicity.

“Mr. McAllister maintains his innocence and is entitled to his trial and is looking forward to having his day in court,” Katims said.

Here’s the judge’s full decision:

McAllister Decision by SevenDaysVermont on Scribd


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on Law Enforcement

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation