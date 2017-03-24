Walters: Scott, Senate Close to Mental Health Pay Fix

Showing 1-1 of 1
Tim Patterson: To amend my comment above - I just watched the tape of the exchange (thanks, Vermont PBS!) and…
terjeanderson:
No warheit, I didn't miss the point, and I understand very well.
It has nothing to…
Tim Patterson: I attended the rally in Hardwick, and although I clapped along with the speeches and am generally grateful…
Bob Frazier: With all due respect to these three representatives, it will be nice when Vermont has some diversity in…
wahrheit: Wolfganger: Dream on Wolfganger! Obviously if this phantasmagorical legal scenario you created re the primacy of international law…