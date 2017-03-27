click to enlarge
Elise Amendola/AP
Lymarie Deida holds her daughter, Solmarie Carrillo, as she speaks about her husband, Alex Carrillo, at a rally outside a Boston court on Monday.
A crowd of activists protested outside a federal courthouse in Boston Monday as three people associated with Burlington-based Migrant Justice appeared on immigration-related charges inside.
Protesters sang and chanted in gloomy weather. Their voices carried inside a courtroom in the John F. Kennedy Federal Building where an immigration judge considered setting bond for the three.
Judge Paul Gagnon set bail for two of the three defendants, Enrique Balcazar, 24, and Zully Palacios,
23, at $2,500. They were expected to post bail and be released at some point after the hearing.
Boston immigration attorney Matt Cameron, who represented the three detainees, had argued that their ties to the community, activist work and lack of a criminal record made them eligible for minimal bond.
Cameron also presented the judge with a stack of more than 200 letters on their behalf, including ones from the board of Ben & Jerry’s and a host of citizens.
Still, Gagnon decided that a third defendant, Cesar Alex Carillo, 23, would be held without bond. Carrillo, he said, should be held as a threat to public safety, owing to his misdemeanor DUI arrest in November.
When Gagnon announced the decision, Carrillo's wife, Lymarie Deida, wept quietly in the first row of the courtroom. Last week, she described to Seven Days how her husband's arrest had upended her life.
Carrillo had been on his way to a court hearing in Burlington
related to his DUI case when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him. The DUI case was dismissed later that day. Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said that Carrillo had completed a program through the DUI reparative board in exchange for the dismissal. His driver's license was suspended for three months.
Balcazar and Palacios were charged later that same week. Migrant Justice, which advocates for undocumented farmworkers in Vermont, organized protests in St. Albans, Burlington and Montpelier.
All three have been held in the Strafford County detention facility in Dover, N.H. The detainees were not in court Monday, but participated in the hearings remotely via video teleconferencing from that facility.
Cameron mentioned the protests when he spoke to reporters after the hearing.
“This building has never seen the kind of response being shown,” he said.
He contended that Palacios and perhaps Balcazar as well were the “targets of a sustained investigation” by ICE’s Counterterrorism and Criminal Exploitation Unit, in spite of the fact that neither has a criminal record.
“I am outraged,” Cameron said in a press conference following the decisions. “This was a political arrest and the target is Migrant Justice.”
Migrant Justice sent a bus from Burlington carrying three dozen people to protest. Activists from the Boston area joined them outside the courthouse, holding signs and chanting.