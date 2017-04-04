 Burlington Incumbent Wins Inspector of Elections Runoff | Off Message
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Burlington / Elections / Town Meeting Day Burlington Incumbent Wins Inspector of Elections Runoff

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 8:55 PM

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
Andrew Champagne spent 12 hours in Burlington's Old North End campaigning in the rain Tuesday — and his persistence paid off.

The incumbent Ward 2 inspector of elections kept his seat by edging challenger Adrian Burnett in a special election. The two men tied in a Town Meeting Day vote, but on Tuesday, Champagne won in a runaway: 150-50.

When the poll workers at the Integrated Arts Academy at H.O. Wheeler finished counting the ballots around 7:15 p.m. and announced the unofficial results, Champagne let out a whoop.

The 53-year-old incumbent praised the "pride people have in the Old North End, and the amount of respect people have for voting."

The first time around, Champagne, a Democrat, tied with 21-year-old Burnett, a Progressive, by a 272-272 tally on March 7. That forced a special election. It marked the first tie in recent memory, assistant city clerk Amy Bovee told Seven Days last month.

Both candidates made phone calls and reached out to neighbors to campaign for the seat, and Champagne also sent out postcards asking for the support of Ward 2 residents.

"It's a small office, but I worked hard," Champagne said. "The rain was tough, but I think people saw me and were like, 'yeah, bro.'"


Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

