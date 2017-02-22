Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 22, 2017 Movies » Movie Reviews

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Movie Review: 'A Cure for Wellness' Offers Plenty of Weirdness 

By
click to enlarge CLEANSE CANDIDATE DeHaan learns the hard way that you never let yourself get trapped in the creepy old castle in Verbinski’s gothic weird-fest.

CLEANSE CANDIDATE DeHaan learns the hard way that you never let yourself get trapped in the creepy old castle in Verbinski’s gothic weird-fest.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Movie Reviews »

A Cure for Wellness
Rated R · 146 min. · 2016
Official Site: www.acureforwellness.com
Director: Gore Verbinski
Writer: Justin Haythe and Gore Verbinski
Producer: Arnon Milchan, Gore Verbinski and David Crockett
Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth

Now Playing

Afternoon
12:00 PM Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater
21 Essex Way, #300 		A Cure for Wellness
12:10 PM Palace 9 Cinemas
10 Fayette Dr. 		A Cure for Wellness
12:10 PM Majestic 10
190 Boxwood St., (Maple Tree Place, Taft Corners) 		A Cure for Wellness
3:10 PM Palace 9 Cinemas
10 Fayette Dr. 		A Cure for Wellness
3:10 PM Majestic 10
190 Boxwood St., (Maple Tree Place, Taft Corners) 		A Cure for Wellness
3:10 PM Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater
21 Essex Way, #300 		A Cure for Wellness
6:10 PM Palace 9 Cinemas
10 Fayette Dr. 		A Cure for Wellness
6:20 PM Majestic 10
190 Boxwood St., (Maple Tree Place, Taft Corners) 		A Cure for Wellness
6:20 PM Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater
21 Essex Way, #300 		A Cure for Wellness
8:20 PM Palace 9 Cinemas
10 Fayette Dr. 		A Cure for Wellness
8:40 PM Majestic 10
190 Boxwood St., (Maple Tree Place, Taft Corners) 		A Cure for Wellness
9:30 PM Essex Cinemas & T-Rex Theater
21 Essex Way, #300 		A Cure for Wellness

About The Author

Margot Harrison

Margot Harrison
Bio:
 Margot Harrison is the Associate Editor at Seven Days; she coordinates literary and film coverage. In 2005, she won the John D. Donoghue award for arts criticism from the Vermont Press Association.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ add your event

Latest in Category

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation