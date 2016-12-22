An Epic Holiday Light Show [SIV472] 

12/17/16: John Wilking has been hanging Christmas lights outside his home since his kids were little. In the last three years, he has taken it to the extreme, doubling his electric bill and decorating his home with 25,000 lights which utilize 3,700 feet of extension cords. The lights are perfectly timed to music, which plays on your car radio at 88.1 FM. Each full performance lasts about an hour and the display is up from Thanksgiving to mid-January.
Locals know John's house on Dorset Street (down the road from the Vermont National Country Club) is one to watch every holiday season. The Holiday Lights Tour has been stopping there for years. Organized by South Burlington Recreation and Parks, this bus of seniors travels around to the best holiday lights displayed in South Burlington. John's house is the only one they stop at to enjoy the full show with a hot cocoa and cookie break.
Music: "Messiah" by George Frideric Handel
