Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Tools

Barkeaters Restaurant 

97 Falls Rd.
Shelburne, VT 05482
Chittenden County
802-985-2830
www.barkeatersrestaurant.com/#
Hours: closed: Mon.

Complete details for Barkeaters Restaurant »

Categories:

Reviews/comments (8)
3.7 out of 5

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.
Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Map

Nearby

Friends

Become a Friend

History

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2016 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation