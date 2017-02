BTV — Spring 2017 

click to enlarge courtesy of champlain orchards

Champlain Orchards in Shoreham

Welcome to Burlington — and Vermont

We're delighted to have you! BTV: The Burlington International Airport Quarterly is a bilingual magazine — translated into French for our Québécois visitors — that highlights Vermont's recreational, cultural and dining scenes according to the season.

This issue is a celebration of the spring, a busy time in Vermont. As cows return to pasture and local cheesemakers return to their craft of producing award-winning cheddars and more, we help you find your way along the Vermont Cheese Trail. Spring also means the sap is flowing, and you can sample the resulting syrup at the Maple Open House Weekend in late March.

This may be Vermont's muddiest season, but there are still plenty of ways to get outside — from spring skiing and skimming to hiking and biking. As for indoor adventures, we present you with some exciting options for what to see, hear and eat in and around Burlington.

Or, if you're just passing through Vermont, we hope this issue convinces you to return for a longer stay! Use this magazine, too, as a guide to the airport and on-the-ground transportation options.

While you're waiting for takeoff, the Burlington International Airport aims to make your stay a pleasant one. Please have a look around and enjoy its amenities and services, including locavore food vendors, a yoga space, breastfeeding rooms, charging stations, free Wi-Fi and local art.

We thank you for flying BTV and hope you'll come back to see us soon. Let the beautiful city of Burlington and state of Vermont amaze you.

Signs of the Season

Matthew thorsen

Burlington becomes the New Orleans of the North during the annual Magic Hat Mardi Gras Weekend, taking place March 9 through 12. Bead catchers from across the region converge downtown for the family-friendly Saturday parade, when whimsical floats roll through the streets.

Springtime brings a flurry of activity for Vermont farms — from planning to planting to welcoming newborn animals. Learn about the agricultural traditions on a tour of the Intervale Center, Burlington's own community farmland. Free public tours are held the fourth Friday of every month from April to October.

Twenty-six-point-two: That's the number to reach at the Vermont City Marathon & Relay on May 28. Citywide streets host thousands of runners for a race with a view of Lake Champlain. If you can't join 'em, cheer 'em on! The people watching can't be beat.