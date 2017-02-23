Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
February 23, 2017 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Butterflies, Live! [SIV479] 

2/17/17: More than 150 colorful butterflies and moths are brightening up a greenhouse Pavilion at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington. Visitors to this balmy, lush space can observe the daily activities of its fluttering inhabitants as they gather nectar, hang upside down and land on a few lucky shoulders. The ultimate goal of this exhibit is to help people connect to these elusive, delicate creatures and in doing so, inspire the public to preserve them and their natural habitats.

Eva takes a trip to this tropical paradise, meets some of the guests and becomes a landing pad for a few butterflies too.

The exhibit will be open through September 4th.

Music: The Smittens, Dancing Shoes, The Smittens Remixed, "Twitterpated (Twitterpated 2005! Mix by Steve Williams)" and "The Garden (Mesclun Mix by Greg Davis)" http://www.smittens.com

Eva Sollberger

Seven Days multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed more than three million times on YouTube. She appears each Thursday on The :30 on WCAX.

