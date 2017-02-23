Butterflies, Live! [SIV479] 

2/17/17: More than 150 colorful butterflies and moths are brightening up a greenhouse Pavilion at ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington. Visitors to this balmy, lush space can observe the daily activities of its fluttering inhabitants as they gather nectar, hang upside down and land on a few lucky shoulders. The ultimate goal of this exhibit is to help people connect to these elusive, delicate creatures and in doing so, inspire the public to preserve them and their natural habitats.
Eva takes a trip to this tropical paradise, meets some of the guests and becomes a landing pad for a few butterflies too.
The exhibit will be open through September 4th.
Music: The Smittens, Dancing Shoes, The Smittens Remixed, "Twitterpated (Twitterpated 2005! Mix by Steve Williams)" and "The Garden (Mesclun Mix by Greg Davis)" http://www.smittens.com
