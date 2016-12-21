Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

December 21, 2016 Food + Drink » Seasoned Traveler

Sam Lai Serves Up Chinese Cuisine in the Old North End 

By

Tools

Sam Lai has cultivated a habit over years as a chef that supersedes even his survival instinct. Five years ago, Lai was at the back of his takeout store, China Express 2 in Burlington's Old North End, when he heard his…

full article »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More by Kymelya Sari

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2016 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation