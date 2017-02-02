Chinese New Year [SIV476] 

1/28/17: Dozens gathered at Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington Saturday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, organized by the Vermont Chinese School. After sharing a feast, family and friends gathered for a performance which included dancing, song and dragons. This is the year of the rooster and it is a time for the Chinese American community to honor their traditions and ancestors.
Eva Sollberger: Thanks so much Jessica! I'm really privileged to do this work every week. :) (sorry for this slow…
Jessica: Eva Sollberger and her Stuck in Vermont series are wonderful treasures.