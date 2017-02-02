Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
February 02, 2017

Chinese New Year [SIV476] 

1/28/17: Dozens gathered at Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington Saturday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, organized by the Vermont Chinese School. After sharing a feast, family and friends gathered for a performance which included dancing, song and dragons. This is the year of the rooster and it is a time for the Chinese American community to honor their traditions and ancestors.

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Seven Days multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed more than three million times on YouTube. She appears each Thursday on The :30 on WCAX.

