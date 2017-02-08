Eat this Week, February 8 to 14, 2017: Beef and Babes 

click to enlarge

When was the last time you bellied up to a proper steakhouse meal? For one night, Butch + Babe's chef Narin Phanthakhot and owner Kortnee Bush are transforming their Old North End bistro into a bastion of beef. Place your napkin in your lap for a classic meal that opens with Parker House rolls and smoked butter with Côtes du Rhône rosé, followed by Caesar salad, tossed tableside and served with a pour of delicate Loire Valley white. But these are just preambles to a hefty Boyden Farm Beef New York strip — matched with My Essential's plummy, peppery 2013 California Cabernet and potato-and-brussels sprouts gratin for good measure. While that all sounds like a big load to carry, save room for the Baked Alaska finale.



Price: $85, reservations required.

Other Food Events

Misery-able Valentine's Party + Clementine Pop-Up Shop: Misery Loves Co. supplies the snacks — along with lead barman Mike Dunn — to blend happy hearts and hard booze at Stonecutter Spirits. Sip a cocktail or three, and peruse sweet cards and gifts for your beloved, courtesy of the Clementine Store. Thursday, February 9, 5 p.m. to close, Stonecutter Spirits, Middlebury. Cost of cocktails. stonecutterspirits.com

Valentine's Wine & Cheese Fondue Dinner: Baguette, cornichons and fingerling potatoes served with Swiss-style cheese fondue make way for a delectable chocolate truffle and cordial. Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14, 5-7 p.m., Boyden Valley Winery & Spirits, Cambridge. $39.99, reservations recommended. boydenvalley.com

Wintervale: Hot beverages, local fare, kids' activities and a chili cook-off round out an afternoon of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Weather permitting. Sunday, February 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Intervale Center, Burlington. Free, preregister for chili cook-off. intervale.org

Chinese Dumplings: Fête the newly christened Year of the Rooster by stuffing, wrapping, boiling and eating this savory Chinese treat. Sunday, February 12, 3-5 p.m., McClure Multigenerational Center, Burlington, 861-9753. $5-$10, preregister.