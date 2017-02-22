Eat This Week, February 22 to 28, 2017: Jump for Juice 

click to enlarge

Toast Vermont's cider makers with sips that range from bone-dry and funky to lip-smacking sweet. Sample an array of apple nectars at Nectar's in Burlington while dancing to tunes from Seth Yacovone; learn the science of apple fermentation with Woodchuck Hard Cider maker Ben E. Calvi in Middlebury. You could treat yourself to a tasting tour of Citizen Cider, then drink rare brews from its cellar. Or strap into skates at Stowe Mountain Resort's Spruce Peak Pavilion Building for drinks over ice, courtesy of Stowe Cider. And these are just some of the goings-on during Vermont's fourth annual Cider Week!

Other Food Events

The Dish: Vermont Culinary Traditions: Panelists ponder the Green Mountain State's food and farm heritage, plus some recent innovations. Wednesday, February 22, 5:30 p.m., ArtsRiot, Burlington. Free; $5 suggested donation to the Intervale Center.

Mardi-Dog Party: Canine companions are the guests of honor at a Mardi Gras bash featuring a photo booth, raffles, hot dogs and pints for sale. A portion of sales supports the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Saturday, February 25, 3-8 p.m., Switchback Brewing, Burlington. Free.

Tamale Takeover: Barre's downtown deli presents a feast-y fiesta of freshly ground masa filled with pork or veggies. Sunday, February 24, 5 p.m., Morse Block Deli, Barre. Cost of food and drink.