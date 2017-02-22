Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
February 21, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Eat This Week, February 22 to 28, 2017: Jump for Juice 

Related Events

  • The Dish: Vermont Culinary Traditions @ ArtsRiot

    • Panelists ponder the Green Mountain State's food and farm heritage, plus some recent innovations....
    • Wed., Feb. 22, 5:30 p.m. $5.

  • Tamale Takeover @ Morse Block Deli

    • Freshly ground masa filled with pork or veggies tempt taste buds....
    • Fri., Feb. 24, 5-10 p.m. Cost of food and drink.

  • Vermont Cider Week @ Various locations statewide

    • Makers, buyers and imbibers bond over the apple-based beverage at tastings, dinners, demos and more. See vermontciderweek.com for details....
    • Feb. 24-March 5 Prices vary.

  • Mardi Dog Party @ The Tap Room at Switchback Brewing

    • Canine companions are the guests of honor at a Mardi Gras bash featuring a photo booth, raffles, hot dogs and pints for sale. A portion...
    • Sat., Feb. 25, 3-8 p.m. Free.
