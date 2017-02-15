Eat This Week, February 15 to 21, 2017: Think Globally, Act Locally 

click to enlarge

This year, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont's annual winter conference looks outward to frame Vermont's local food strengths and challenges in a global context. Mix and mingle with hundreds of farmers, food-justice advocates, permaculturists and policy wonks from Vermont and beyond. Tackle topics such as four-season farming (winter greens!), gourmet mushroom cultivation, eating for happiness and industrial hemp production in roundtables and workshops given by food and ag industry leaders. Take in talks from food and farm educators and some of Vermont's organic farming pioneers — and don't miss Sunday's keynote from internationally renowned scholar and seed-sovereignty activist Dr. Vandana Shiva.



$30-85, plus cost of lunch; preregister; walk-ins welcome.



More Food Events

Maine Beer Company Tap Takeover: Hopheads go gaga for Maine Beer's delicate, well-crafted brews. Distinguish notes of fruit and pine in an early beer dubbed Mo, or indulge a taste for silken, dark malt and chocolate with a glass of Mean Old Tom American stout. Wednesday, February 15, 4-11 p.m., the Archives, Burlington. Cost of food and drink. thearchivesbar.com

Vermont Spirits, Cider & Craft Beer Day: Warm up between runs or après-ski with locavore snacks, WhistlePig whiskey tipples and sips from Citizen Cider, Stonecutter Spirits, Groennfell Meadery and 14th Star Brewing, among others. Saturday, February 18, noon-4 p.m., Ski Quechee, Quechee Club. $5. quecheeclub.com

Edible Landscaping: Fruits, Nuts and Berries for Your Vermont Yard: Grow food, not lawns! Or reap the best of both. Jacob Holzberg-Pill of Dig In Farm presents plants and ideas to transform your yard into a perennial source of sustenance. Sunday, February 19, 4 p.m., Room 102, Aiken Center, University of Vermont, Burlington. Free. 656-5440; diginfarm.com