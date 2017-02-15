Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 14, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Eat This Week, February 15 to 21, 2017: Think Globally, Act Locally 

By

Related Events

  • Maine Beer Company Tap Takeover @ The Archives

    • Imbibers tip back pints of American-style ales....
    • Wed., Feb. 15, 4-11 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont Winter Conference @ University of Vermont

    • More than 100 workshops, speakers and activities address the theme "Beyond Borders: Our Role in the Global Food Movement." See nofavt.org for details....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 8 a.m., Sun., Feb. 19, 8:30 a.m. and Mon., Feb. 20, 8:30 a.m. $30-85; additional cost for lunch.

  • Vermont Spirits, Cider & Craft Beer Day @ Quechee Ski Area

    • Green Mountain State winemakers, distillers, mixologists and brewmasters share samples of their wares alongside light eats made with locally sourced ingredients. Base Lodge....
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 12-4 p.m. $5.; for ages 21 and up.

  • Edible Landscaping: Fruit, Nuts and Berries for Your Vermont Yard @ Aiken Center, University of Vermont

    • Forestry aficionado Jacob Holzberg-Pill presents ways to transform yard space into a sustainable food-producing system. Room 102....
    • Sun., Feb. 19, 4 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Food News »

More by Hannah Palmer Egan

About The Author

Hannah Palmer Egan

Hannah Palmer Egan
Bio:
 Hannah Palmer Egan is a food and drink writer at Seven Days.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send a Food tip
foodie poll

What kind of food-related job listings most interest you?

  • Cooking positions
  • Restaurant work in the front of the house
  • Organizational jobs at food nonprofits
  • Farming and other food-production gigs
  • Marketing, media and communications positions

View Results

Latest in Food News

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation