Got an Unwanted Tattoo? Call Don Baker 

Name: Donald Baker Town: South Burlington Job: Laser tattoo removal Donald Baker clearly loves his work. Better known to his friends and clients as "Donny B," he has an easy way with people, a skill he likely cultivated over years of…
Visitors to the Green Mountains quickly discover that Vermonters are seriously sharp about their cheeses. This tiny state is home to more than 45 artisanal cheesemakers, many of which have earned international honors. Among them: Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, Vermont Creamery in Websterville, Boston Post Dairy in Enosburg Falls, the von Trapp Farmstead in Waitsfield and, perhaps best known, Cabot.