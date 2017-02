Ground Crew: Meet Alex Blum, Vice President of Operations, JaniTech 

click to enlarge matthew thorsen

Alex Blum

When JaniTech took over the janitorial responsibilities at Burlington International Airport at midnight on New Year's Eve, it had an inauspicious start. Fifteen minutes after the crew arrived for its first night of work, there was a crisis. The hose from one of the auto-scrubber machines — used to clean the floors — tore after being driven through the first few doorways. The team performed MacGyver-style repairs to have it in service until replacement parts could arrive. "The second machine came in very handy," recalls Alex Blum, vice president of operations.

Since that hiccup, JaniTech has been working around the clock to meet customers' expectations. In this case, those customers are not just the airport administration but all of the travelers and users of the 190,000-square-foot facility. The company also believes it's important to clean efficiently and with minimal use of chemicals.

Blum regularly visits the airport "at random times of the day or the wee hours of the morning to observe our team [and] help support our staff with any technical difficulties they may have," he says. The nine-year JaniTech veteran took some time to discuss his crew's work with BTV.

What other places does JaniTech clean?

We clean banks, colleges and private elementary schools. We do a lot of construction cleaning for new buildings being built.

What kind of security clearance did your staff have to undergo before they could work at the airport?

Our background check is extremely extensive, and it now involves fingerprinting through the sheriff's department. The fingerprints are passed on to the Transportation Security Administration. Each individual has to pass a security course before [they're] able to obtain the airport badge. So, it's a lengthy process.

How is working at the airport different from JaniTech's other jobs?

Many of our other accounts are off-hours cleaning. It would be an empty building that we would have the flexibility to service at night when there are no occupants involved. The airport does not ever close. To accomplish some of the work that we have in the scope of our contract, we need to have areas that we can close off. For example, to shampoo carpeting with regular frequency. It's hard for us to find those regular down times. We have to think, When is the slowest time we can close a section to shampoo rugs, dry them and then reopen it for the public without inconveniencing travelers?

How does the flow of travelers affect the cleaning schedule?

When you have hundreds and hundreds of people coming off planes, we know that baggage claim is going to have a lot of foot traffic. Restrooms are going to get a lot of foot traffic. After that wave of passenger exit, we jump in and clean it all and get it ready for the next batch of travelers coming in.

How many people does it take to keep the airport spotless?

We run three shifts and, usually, there are four people in every shift. The first shift begins at 5 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Second shift runs from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Both of those shifts are almost identical. There's constant cleaning of the restrooms, replenishing of paper products and making sure that floors are kept dry. The third shift is from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. That's when there's deep cleaning of bathrooms, scrubbing bathroom floors and polishing hard floors.

What kind of cleaning equipment do you use at the airport?

Every time we have a new customer, we invest in new equipment. We use quite a bit of machinery that is cordless technology, battery operated, stand-on vacuums that we can actually drive around. We can drive down the skywalk standing on our vacuum. The same technology is being used on ceramic tile flooring, where we have an auto-scrubber that is cordless and can machine-wash the floor and vacuum up all the dirty water in the same path. Because of the 24-hour situation, we have two of everything in case one of the machines gets clogged or has a technical glitch.

What has surprised you the most about the airport?

What we think of as a third shift, as a super-quiet time in the commercial cleaning business, is not happening at the airport. I'm surprised at how much activity is happening on the third shift. Plane arrivals can throw us a curveball with an evening plan that we have set up. We might have to modify it because of the weather. TSA comes in as early as 3 a.m. to prepare for the first flights going outbound at 6 a.m.