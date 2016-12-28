Helping HANDS on Christmas [SIV473] 

12/25/16: For 12 years the non-profit, HANDS - Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors, has been delivering meals and gifts to more than 300 seniors in Chittenden County on Christmas Day. Founded by Megan Humphrey and run by hundreds of volunteers, HANDS teams up with Age Well, Burlington School Food Project, Temple Sinai and partners with the Burlington Elks Lodge to provide a sit-down meal on Christmas afternoon.

On Christmas morning, we followed Megan and her volunteers around as they prepared meals and filled gift bags at Burlington High School. Eva spent the afternoon with retired schoolteacher Carolyn Wilson as she awaited her holiday feast.

Music: Bert Lown, "Hello Baby" Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, "Divertimento K131," performed by Kevin MacLeod

