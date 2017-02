In Season, Spring 2017 

click to enlarge File: Brian Mohr

A sugarhouse in Huntington

→ Version française

Maple Open House Weekend

According to the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, the long history of maple syrup begins with a legend about a native chief. After returning home from hunting, the chief threw his tomahawk into the trunk of a sugar maple tree. Warmed by the spring sun, sap ran out.

Over the centuries, the sugaring tradition has evolved to more advanced methods of tapping, collection and boiling — and Vermont has become the largest producer of maple syrup in the United States. Visitors can learn about the journey from sap to syrup at the annual Maple Open House Weekend. Sugarhouses across the state offer a range of activities, from tours of the sugarbush to syrup tastings. Make sure to sample sugar on snow: hot maple syrup poured over clean snow — often with a side of sour pickle!

Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, at participating sugarhouses statewide.

Vermont Restaurant Week

click to enlarge courtesy of bluebird barbecue

Bluebird Barbecue in Burlington

Vermont's food scene goes far beyond Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and word is getting out. The state topped a 2016 "locavore index" by food-advocacy organization Strolling of the Heifers, which ranks states by their commitment to local food production and consumption. And Vermont has long been home to the most brewers and cheesemakers per capita in the country.

Want a taste of the vibrant foodie culture? Vermont Restaurant Week offers the best bang for your buck, dishing out three-course, prix-fixe menus at more than 100 participating eateries across the state. Burlington alone serves up everything from down-home barbecue to elegant French fare.

Make sure to save room for edible events, including a cocktail kickoff, culinary pub quiz and brunch finale. The cherry on top? Restaurant Week supports the Vermont Foodbank, which works to feed the hungry year-round.

Friday through Sunday, April 21 through 30, at participating restaurants statewide.

Open Studio Weekend

click to enlarge Pottery by Jean Meinhardt

Glance at the well-adorned walls of most Burlington coffee shops, and you'll quickly see that the visual arts are alive and well. That fact is celebrated every spring and fall, when the Vermont Craft Council organizes a statewide Open Studio Weekend.

It's a time when Vermont craftspeople throw open their studio doors and welcome visitors to see art in action. Whether it's Richmond artist Jean Meinhardt putting a high-fired crystalline glaze on her porcelain pottery or Underhill steel sculptor Gerald K. Stoner carrying on the craft of his ancestors — who worked at steel mills in the Midwest — these everyday activities offer a rare glimpse into the creative process.

For a full list of participating artists and a map, visit the Vermont Craft Council website.

Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, at participating art venues statewide.