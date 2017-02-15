Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 15, 2017 Arts + Life » Poetry

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

James Kochalka and Sydney Lea Collaborate With Composer 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "All Together Now: A Composer, a Poet and a Cartoonist Meet in Concert"

Related Events

  • Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble @ Unitarian Church

    • A comic by cartoonist James Kochalka comes to life with words by poet Sydney Lea and music composed by Joseph Hallman in "The Seagull and...
    • Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble @ Black Box Theater, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • A comic by cartoonist James Kochalka comes to life with words by poet Sydney Lea and music composed by Joseph Hallman in "The Seagull and...
    • Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $5-25.

Related Locations

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Poetry »

More by Sadie Williams

About The Author

Sadie Williams

Sadie Williams
https://instagram.com/mersadieshw/
Bio:
 Sadie Williams covers art for Seven Days.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send an arts tip

Latest in Poetry

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation