Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 22, 2017 Arts + Life » Visual Art

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

John Vincent Is Printing the Revolution 

By

A Revolutionary Press, 2861 Munger Street, New Haven, arevolutionarypress@gmail.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Art The Revolution Will Be Printed — Just Ask Vermonter John Vincent"

Related Events

  • Trunk Show @ The Vermont Book Shop

    • What's your type? John Vincent, founder of A Revolutionary Press, displays letterpress pieces alongside type and printing press items....
    • Sat., Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m. Free.

  • Trunk Show: A Revolutionary Press @ The Vermont Book Shop

    • John Vincent offers a selection of letterpress works and broadsides, which combine the 18th-century technology with experimental artistic methods in the service of disseminating radical...
    • Sat., Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m.

Related Locations

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Visual Art »

More by Sadie Williams

About The Author

Sadie Williams

Sadie Williams
https://instagram.com/mersadieshw/
Bio:
 Sadie Williams covers art for Seven Days.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send an arts tip

Latest in Visual Art

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation