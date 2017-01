Last Impressions: Recalling Final Conversations With Overdose Victims 

Christopher Hobbs David Billings Jodi Lynn Adams Blake Schoenbeck Jesse Lee Maxham Penny Marie Bean John Stephen Nicoll Adam Vera Porter Hodgdon Jr. Rebecca Gramm Shawn Michael Carter Jared Lee Jackson Eric LaPierre Clark Salmon

analysis revealed that 100 Vermonters died from fatal opiate overdoses in 2016 . Family members of overdose victims graciously agreed to share memories of their loved ones. Here are those stories, in their own words.