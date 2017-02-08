Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 08, 2017 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Features

Local Favorite Sandwiches Stack Up 

By

Tools

A sandwich might be the most versatile of meals. It can be breakfast, lunch or dinner; it can range from a delicate tea snack with thinly sliced cucumbers and crustless white bread to a ginormous Dagwood stuffed with all manner of…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More by Hannah Palmer Egan

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation