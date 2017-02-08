Love & Marriage Issue — 2017 

click to enlarge Rev Diane Sullivan

The world is increasingly cray-cray, but people still fall for each other and get hitched. Hope springs eternal — and that’s a good thing. In this year’s issue we look for love in myriad places. In Brattleboro, the Local Love Brigade sends postal hugs to victims of hate crimes. In Sutton, designer Tara Lynn Scheidet updates wedding wear for eco-conscious couples. Waterbury wedding consultant Caitlin Frauton helps budget-minded DIYers plan their big day. In Vergennes, a series of sex-ed workshops for grownups promotes pleasure. Married Vermont musicians share their (sometimes startling) first-dance tunes. Professional calligrapher Laura Di Piazza reveals that pretty hand lettering is hot — who knew? And, not least, we get all glittery making valentines with Megan Humphrey, a longtime lover of love in Burlington’s Old North End.

And don't forget to do the "Mad Luvs" on our cover. Head here to print out a hard copy of the cover, or do an interactive version on the web. Share your creation with us using the hashtag #7dmadluvs and we'll feature our favorites!