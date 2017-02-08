Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 08, 2017 Theme Issue » Love & Marriage Issue

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Love & Marriage Issue — 2017 

By
click to enlarge REV DIANE SULLIVAN
  • Rev Diane Sullivan

The world is increasingly cray-cray, but people still fall for each other and get hitched. Hope springs eternal — and that’s a good thing. In this year’s issue we look for love in myriad places. In Brattleboro, the Local Love Brigade sends postal hugs to victims of hate crimes. In Sutton, designer Tara Lynn Scheidet updates wedding wear for eco-conscious couples. Waterbury wedding consultant Caitlin Frauton helps budget-minded DIYers plan their big day. In Vergennes, a series of sex-ed workshops for grownups promotes pleasure. Married Vermont musicians share their (sometimes startling) first-dance tunes. Professional calligrapher Laura Di Piazza reveals that pretty hand lettering is hot — who knew? And, not least, we get all glittery making valentines with Megan Humphrey, a longtime lover of love in Burlington’s Old North End.

And don't forget to do the "Mad Luvs" on our cover. Head here to print out a hard copy of the cover, or do an interactive version on the web. Share your creation with us using the hashtag #7dmadluvs and we'll feature our favorites!

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Love & Marriage Issue »

More by Pamela Polston

About The Author

Pamela Polston

Pamela Polston
Bio:
 Pamela Polston is the cofounder, coeditor and associate publisher of Seven Days.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ add your event

Latest in Category

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation