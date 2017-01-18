Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 17, 2017 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Features

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Making a Case for Saturated Fats 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "Fat of the Land"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Food + Drink Features »

More by Suzanne Podhaizer

About The Author

Suzanne Podhaizer

Suzanne Podhaizer
Bio:
 Contributor Suzanne Podhaizer is an award-winning food writer (and the former Seven Days food editor) as well as a chef, farmer, and food-systems consultant. She has given talks at the Stone Barns Center for Agriculture's "Poultry School" and its flagship "Young Farmers' Conference." She can slaughter a goose,... more

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send a Food tip
foodie poll

What are your food goals for 2017?

  • Check out more new bars and restaurants — and revisit my old favorites.
  • Eat out less — it's such a bank-account drain!
  • Cook more exciting food at home.
  • I'd like to patronize my local farmstands and markets more.
  • Eat more kale? Er ... observe a healthier diet overall.
  • Something else! I'll note it in the comments section.

View Results

Latest in Category

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation