Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 17, 2017 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Features

Making a Case for Saturated Fats 

By

Tools

The butter from Mountain Home Farm in Tunbridge changes from rich gold in the spring — when the tender young grasses and legumes are bursting with nutrients — to a paler but still vibrant yellow in the winter. Made from the…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More by Suzanne Podhaizer

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation