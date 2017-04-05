 Milk Money Matches Local Investors and Vermont Businesses | Business | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice
Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 05, 2017 News + Opinion » Business

Milk Money Matches Local Investors and Vermont Businesses 

By

Tools

Elias Gardner is a teacher at the New School in Montpelier. He lives in the Middlesex farmhouse where he grew up and rents out bedrooms to offset the cost of buying the house from his parents. Gardner, 29, has paid off…

full article »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

People who saved…

More by Sally Pollak

Latest in Business

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation