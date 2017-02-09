Mt Abe's Classroom Pets [SIV477] 

2/3/17: Mount Abraham Union High School in Bristol has some unusual classroom pets. Ruby the snake is the oldest resident and has been teaching students about biology in the science room for 7-8 years. Elva the bunny, Dr. Sweets the bearded dragon lizard and Butterball the hamster also help to educate students about responsibility, empathy and provide calming moments during the busy school day.
Eva spent the afternoon meeting the animals, teachers and students to discuss their unique relationships.
Music: The Smittens, Love Record Breaker, "Almost" & Tullycraft cover, "Sweet" Kevin MacLeod, "The Show Must Be Go"
Eva Sollberger: Thanks so much Jessica! I'm really privileged to do this work every week. :) (sorry for this slow…
Jessica: Eva Sollberger and her Stuck in Vermont series are wonderful treasures.