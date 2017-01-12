National Mentoring Month [SIV474] 

1/5/17: January is National Mentoring Month and Mobius is raising awareness about the statewide need for mentors. Mobius estimates that about 15,000 Vermont youth are in strong need of a mentor. Studies show that youths with mentors are more likely to pursue higher education, volunteer in their communities and hold leadership positions.

King Street Center has one of the largest mentoring programs in Vermont, matching elementary and middle school students with community members. Tony Blake and Caiden are part of this Junior-Senior Mentoring Program and have spent the last year enjoying weekly excursions. Last Thursday evening, they gave Eva a tour of the newly renovated King Street Center and spoke about the importance of mentoring.

To find a mentoring program in your area, visit Mobius' website.

Music: Rajnii Eddins & SkysplitterInk, "Love Yourself"

The Lynguistic Civilians, Gratified Existence, "Beautiful"

