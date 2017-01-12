Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2017 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

National Mentoring Month [SIV474] 

By

1/5/17: January is National Mentoring Month and Mobius is raising awareness about the statewide need for mentors. Mobius estimates that about 15,000 Vermont youth are in strong need of a mentor. Studies show that youths with mentors are more likely to pursue higher education, volunteer in their communities and hold leadership positions.

King Street Center has one of the largest mentoring programs in Vermont, matching elementary and middle school students with community members. Tony Blake and Caiden are part of this Junior-Senior Mentoring Program and have spent the last year enjoying weekly excursions. Last Thursday evening, they gave Eva a tour of the newly renovated King Street Center and spoke about the importance of mentoring.

To find a mentoring program in your area, visit Mobius' website.

Music: Rajnii Eddins & SkysplitterInk, "Love Yourself"

The Lynguistic Civilians, Gratified Existence, "Beautiful"

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was made possible by

Hotel Vermont and New England Federal Credit Union

Tags: , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Related Locations

Speaking of King Street Center

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed more than three million times on YouTube. She appears each Thursday on The :30 on WCAX.

More by Eva Sollberger

Stuck in Vermont

Helping HANDS on Christmas [SIV473]

Video: Helping HANDS on Christmas

Underwritten by Hotel Vermont and New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Recent Comments

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation