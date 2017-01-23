Obituary: Donald Rowe, 1940-2017 

click to enlarge Donald Rowe

Donald Rowe died January 17th, 2017 in Vero Beach, Florida from a brain injury after a fall. Born in Yonkers, NY on July 31, 1940 to Harry and Agnes Rowe, he graduated from Gorton High School and Manhattan College, completing graduate studies at Columbia and NYU. He had a long, fulfilling teaching and directing career at colleges in Ohio, Maine, and Vermont. His lifelong theatrical passion manifested in directing over 60 productions and starring in favorite plays including Hamlet, Equus, Macbeth, King Lear, and Coriolanus.

Don taught English and directed theater at Champlain College in Burlington for over two decades, inspiring countless young people in the love of theater and craft of acting. At Champlain he produced his original adaptations of “East of Eden” and “Rebel Without a Cause.” He directed community theater at Unadilla, Vermont Repertory Theater, Stowe Theater Guild and the Shelburne Players.

Also a devoted audience member, Don attended the Stratford, Ontario Theater Festival over 30 consecutive years and always held season tickets for local theater groups. His passion for theater was rivaled by his love of books and movies. Don is survived and forever loved by his four siblings, David Rowe and wife Ellen; Frances Rowe; Susan Rowe and husband Ib, and Will Rowe and wife Theresa, all of Vero Beach, Florida, as well as beloved nieces and nephews.

Don’s memorial gathering will be held in Trinity Episcopal Church’s community room, 5171 Shelburne Road, Shelburne at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 29th. Friends are invited to bring refreshments, memories, tributes, and readings or scenes from plays which Don either acted in or directed. For details or questions, contact Robbie Harold at rah53@comcast.net. Contributions in Don’s memory may be made to the Shelburne Players, 274 Hullcrest Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482.

"He was a man, take him for all in all. I shall not look upon his like again."