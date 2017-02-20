Obituary: Gary Steller 

Gary Steller died peacefully on February 15 at the VNA Respite House in Colchester. He was 70 years old. He died after a two and a half year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological disease. He is survived by his sister Susan Steller of Prescott Arizona and his nephews Paul Teodo and Peter Teodo.

Gary’s greatest passion was teaching and he had a profound influence on the lives of the hundreds of students who passed through his classrooms at Burlington College and the Community College of Vermont where he taught for more than 30 years. Gary was kind, compassionate and a good listener. He will also be remembered for his wry sense of humor. Gary always said he had the “best friends”. He was well loved by the many people who were delighted to call him a good friend.

Gary was a lover of some of the finest things in life: classical music, contra dancing, exercise, reading, opera, and dogs. Letter writing was another of his passions and he could be seen at many venues in Burlington sitting with pen in hand writing to his family and friends.

Gary can be remembered by donating to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.