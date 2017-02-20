Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 20, 2017 Life Lines » Obituaries

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Obituary: Gary Steller 

By

Gary Steller died peacefully on February 15 at the VNA Respite House in Colchester. He was 70 years old. He died after a two and a half year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological disease. He is survived by his sister Susan Steller of Prescott Arizona and his nephews Paul Teodo and Peter Teodo.

Gary’s greatest passion was teaching and he had a profound influence on the lives of the hundreds of students who passed through his classrooms at Burlington College and the Community College of Vermont where he taught for more than 30 years. Gary was kind, compassionate and a good listener. He will also be remembered for his wry sense of humor. Gary always said he had the “best friends”. He was well loved by the many people who were delighted to call him a good friend.

Gary was a lover of some of the finest things in life: classical music, contra dancing, exercise, reading, opera, and dogs. Letter writing was another of his passions and he could be seen at many venues in Burlington sitting with pen in hand writing to his family and friends.

Gary can be remembered by donating to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Obituaries »

More by Submitted

About The Author

Submitted

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Latest in Obituaries

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation