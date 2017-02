Out on the Town: A Day-by-day Guide to Burlington Nightlife 

click to enlarge photos: matthew thorsen

Vermont Comedy Club

→ Version française

Interested in comedy? Live music? Dance parties? Burlington offers more nightlife choices than most other cities of its size. Read on for a sampling of the popular gatherings that keep Burlington's locals coming back week after week.

Sunday

Life of the Party

7 p.m. // $5





This improv comedy showcase is for anyone who loves the zany antics of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" The Vermont Comedy Club's in-house short-format improv troupe, Napoleon, hosts this sidesplitting laugh attack.

Mi Yard Reggae Night

9:30 p.m. // $3 or free before 11 p.m.; free with college ID





Burlington's premier reggae night has been in full swing for 10 years. Resident DJs Big Dog and Jahson keep the dance floor hopping as they spin roots-reggae, rocksteady and dancehall hits.

Monday

click to enlarge photos: matthew thorsen

Light Club Lamp Shop

Lamp Shop Lit Club

8 p.m. // free





The Lamp Shop Lit Club is an inclusive open-mic night for all things spoken word, from poetry to rap verses to short fiction. Each session also features readings from special guests. Promising to be an arrogance-free zone, the event's ultimate goal is to foster creativity and community.

Family Night

9 p.m. // free





Family Night is a laid-back music session that leans heavily toward jazz, funk and rock. Known for spontaneity and serendipity, the evening features a rotating cast of musicians and is open to anyone who wants to join in.

Tuesday

click to enlarge photos: matthew thorsen

Radio Bean

Trivia Night

7:30 p.m. // free





This trivia night thrives on pop culture — it has devoted entire evenings to TV shows such as "Friends," "Seinfeld" and "The Walking Dead." This makes it one of the most popular trivia nights in the area, so booking a reservation would be wise.

Honky Tonk Tuesday

10 p.m. // free





A mainstay at Radio Bean for more than 10 years, Honky Tonk Tuesday is one of the longest-running weekly music sessions in Burlington. The night features local and nonlocal musicians delivering rustic twang, murder ballads and all manner of country music stylings.

Wednesday

Vinyl Night

6 p.m. // free





Local superstar DJ Disco Phantom spins a dizzying array of eclectic dance music, from contemporary electro-pop to throwback hits. Each week features additional special guest DJs and a pop-up record shop from Burlington Records.

Thursday

The Daily Grind

8:45 p.m. // $5





The Vermont Comedy Club's in-house long-form improv troupe, the Unmentionables, parodies real-life tales from local celebrities in this weekly show. First the featured guest is interviewed onstage about his or her previous jobs. Then the troupe spins these stories into satirical comedy gold.

Friday

Seth Yacovone Solo

7 p.m. // free





Seth Yacovone has been shredding blues guitar on the local and national scenes for more than 20 years. This intimate, solo acoustic residency is held at Nectar's, which awarded him its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Saturday

click to enlarge james buck

Club Metronome

Retronome

9 p.m. // $5 or free before 10 p.m.; free until midnight with college ID





Retronome is the longest-running throwback dance party in Burlington. It once exclusively featured hits from the 1970s and '80s, but resident DJ Fattie B now includes songs from the '90s and early '00s, as well. Though popular with the college crowd, the night is great fun for all (21+) ages.