Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 01, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Owners to Close Osteria Pane e Salute, Open Hart Tavernetta 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "New Hart for Pane e Salute"

Related Locations

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Food News »

About The Author

Julia Clancy
juliarclancy.com
Bio:
 Julia Clancy is a local chef and Seven Days food writer.

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

+ send a Food tip
foodie poll

How would you describe your tea-drinking habits?

  • Tea? Who drinks tea?
  • I'll sip a cup now and then, but it's not a regular thing.
  • I sometimes drink herbal teas when I'm not feeling well or to relax.
  • I drink tea occasionally, but I'd like to learn more about it.
  • It's my regular morning beverage — and sometimes, afternoon pick-me-up.
  • Morning tea, afternoon tea, herbal teas, medicinal teas — I'm a total fanatic!

View Results

Latest in Food News

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation