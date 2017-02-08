Movie Review: 'Paterson' Captures the Everyday Joys of Creation 

cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
browse all jobs
post a job
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
If you're looking for full-on kink or group play, you'll get what you need here.
February 08, 2017
Movies
» Movie Reviews
THE NOTEBOOK Driver plays a poet whose journal is doomed and he doesn’t know it.
full article »
Tags: Movie Reviews, Paterson, Jim Jarmusch, Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Helen-Jean Arthur, Video, Staff Picks
Showing
1-1
of 1
Add a comment